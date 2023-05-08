JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced its Summer of Fun promotion will return this summer.

With 15 drawings throughout the summer, players can win prizes from RecTeq pellet grills and Yeti coolers to cash. This time around, there is a chance to win an 18-foot party barge from Performance Marine in Columbus and the grand prize of a 2023 Nissan Titan Pro 4X from Gulfport Nissan truck.

There’s no purchase necessary to win and buying Mississippi Lottery products does not increase the chance of winning. Entry forms may be accessed by scanning Summer of Fun QR codes at lottery play centers, lottery retailer in-store checkout screens or in Mississippi Lottery TV commercials.

Mississippi Lottery Insiders will receive access to a special entry link by email each week.

The first drawing will occur May 22. Social media posts will remind players to scan QR codes and Insiders to check their email for a link to an electronic entry form, starting the week of May 15. Each drawing will have a unique entry form.

All winners will be selected in a random drawing. Each winning Summer of Fun entrant will be notified by certified mail.

There is a limit of one entry per player per drawing period. Players with multiple entries in a single drawing period will be disqualified.