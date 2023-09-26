JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery is rolling out three new scratch-off games on October 3.

The interactive style play of $5 Bonus Cashword features a top prize of $75,000, a bonus word and a chance to multiply prize amounts up to 10 times.

The $2 Easy as 1, 2, 3 is as simple as that. Plus, if a 2 or 3 is revealed, a player can double or even triple the prize amount. Additionally, 2 for $1 is a $1 game with two games on one scratch-off ticket.

$1 – 2 for $1: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.75. Win up to $4,000.

$2 – Easy as 1-2-3: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.90. Win up to $20,000.

$5 – Bonus Cashword: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.32. Win up to $75,000.