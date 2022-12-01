JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) encourages everyone to play and gift responsibly this holiday season through the 2022 Gift Responsibly Campaign.

“The MLC continues its commitment to corporate social responsibility through the Gift Responsibly Campaign,” said MLC President Jeff Hewitt. “While we want our players to enjoy our products and the gift-giving season, Mississippi Lottery players must be 21 years or older.”

The MLC joins other lotteries and community organizations from across the U.S., Canada and around the world in the annual Gift Responsibly Campaign, spearheaded by the National Council on Problem Gambling.

During December, the MLC will work to raise awareness about the risks of youth gambling through public service announcements and a social media campaign.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. The Mississippi Council on Problem and Compulsive Gambling operates a help line for problem and compulsive gamblers. Call 1-800-GAMBLER.