JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three new scratch-off games will be available at Mississippi Lottery retailer locations starting on Saturday, July 1.

Blackout Bingo, a new $5 scratch-off game, will bring Bingo fans a larger play area, with five cards of playing space. Approximate overall odds are 1:3.39. The top prize in this game is $75,000.

The July scratch-off game lineup also includes:

$1 – Beat the Heat: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.58. Win up to $5,000.

$2 – Win Win Win: Approximate overall odds are1:4.20. Win up to $20,000.

The NASCAR-Powerball Playoff promotion is approaching the finish line. With one drawing left, four Mississippi Lottery Insiders still have a chance to win $2,500, an opportunity to attend the special drawing broadcast live from the Phoenix Raceway during NASCAR Championship Weekend, November 3-5, and potentially win a $1 million prize. Click here for more information. The final drawing occurs Wednesday, July 5.

The Mississippi Lottery headquarters in Flowood will be closed Tuesday, July 4 to observe the Fourth of July. Headquarters will reopen Wednesday, July 5 at 9:00 a.m.