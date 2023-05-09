JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery transferred more than $9.4 million to the state for April 2023.

According to officials, the lottery transferred a total of $9,468,797.67. The total fiscal year-to-date transfer to the state has reached $103,988,911.75.

As the Lottery Law stipulates, the first $80 million in net proceeds in each fiscal year goes to roads and bridges, while all funds over that amount go to the Education Enhancement Fund.

The Education Enhancement Fund for the Fiscal Year has received a total of $23,988,911.75.