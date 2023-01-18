JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed the December 2022 transfer to the state for $10,501,678.23, bringing Fiscal Year 2023 total transfer to approximately $61,220,535.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.

The first $80 million each fiscal year goes to Mississippi Department of Transportation projects, and proceeds exceeding $80 million in a fiscal year are earmarked for the Education Enhancement Fund.

The MLC is also encouraging lottery players to check their numbers. One $30,000 winning ticket from the Tuesday, January 17, Mega Millions drawing was purchased at a Circle K in Ocean Springs. The ticket matched four out of five white balls plus the Mega Ball.

Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is now an estimated $439 million, with an estimated cash value of $237.3 million.

The jackpot for Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $439,000.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday is an estimated $20 million, with an estimated cash value of $10.6 million.