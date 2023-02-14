JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its January 2023 transfer to the state for $13,262,513.53, bringing the Fiscal Year 2023 total transfer to approximately $74,483,048.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the first $80 million of net proceeds each fiscal year goes to Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects. Proceeds exceeding $80 million in a fiscal year are earmarked for the Education Enhancement Fund.

“January was an exceptional month of sales for the Lottery,” stated Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “Large jackpots for Mega Millions, Powerball and Mississippi Match 5 fueled sales during the month.”