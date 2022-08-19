JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its July transfer to the state, the first for Fiscal Year 2023. The MLC transferred $11,834,298.78.

“We are thankful to begin Fiscal Year 2023 with such a strong transfer,” said MLC President Jeff Hewitt. “The Lottery is proud to play a role in helping Mississippi improve road, bridge and educational needs around the state.”

For FY22, the MLC transferred $121,570,750.80 to Mississippi, with $80 million assisting roads and bridges, plus $41,570,750.80 for the Education Enhancement Fund.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. The first $80 million goes to Mississippi Department of Transportation projects; proceeds exceeding $80 million are earmarked for the Education Enhancement Fund.