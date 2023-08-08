JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its July 2023 transfer of $13,416,211.36 in net proceeds.

The money will go to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This is the first deposit for Fiscal Year 2024, which began July 1, 2023.

For FY23, the lottery transferred more than $122 million to the Lottery Proceeds Fund. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.

The first $80 million goes to Mississippi Department of Transportation projects; proceeds exceeding $80 million are earmarked for the Education Enhancement Fund.