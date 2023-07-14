JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its final transfer to the state for Fiscal Year 2023, bringing the total to $122,375,631.22.

Counting the June transfer of $9,155,366.85, the MLC generated $80 million to assist with roads and bridges, plus $42,375,631.22 for the Education Enhancement fund during FY23.

The total gross sales for FY23 exceeded $467 million.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. The first $80 million goes to Mississippi Department of Transportation projects. Proceeds exceeding $80 million are earmarked for the Education Enhancement Fund.