JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) transferred $9,231,352.62 to the state in May 2023. This brings the Fiscal Year 2023 total transfer to approximately $113,220,264.37.

As the Lottery Law stipulates, the first $80 million in net proceeds in each fiscal year goes to roads and bridges, while all funds over that amount go to the Education Enhancement Fund.

With one month remaining in the fiscal year, MLC officials said the Education Enhancement Fund has received a total of $33,220,264.37.