JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its November transfer to the state.

The MLC transferred $12,849,707.47, which brought the Fiscal Year 2023 total transfer to approximately $50,718,856.81.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.

The first $80 million each fiscal year goes to Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects; proceeds exceeding $80 million in a fiscal year are earmarked for the Education Enhancement Fund.