JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its November transfer of net proceeds to the state treasury.

The MLC transferred $8,958,297.15 to the Lottery Proceeds Fund. This brings the Fiscal Year 2024 total to $55,579,570.17. FY24 began in July, and the lottery has generated more revenue than at this point in FY23.

For FY23, the lottery transferred more than $122 million to the Lottery Proceeds Fund. The MLC transferred $12,849,707.47 to the state treasury in November 2022. Though November’s transfer is nearly $4 million less than last November’s, revenue generated in FY24 compared to this time last year is nearly $5 million greater.

The MLC is required to transfer net proceeds to the state treasury within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. The first $80 million goes to Mississippi Department of Transportation projects.

Proceeds exceeding $80 million are earmarked for the Education Enhancement Fund. All numbers are contingent on an annual financial audit.