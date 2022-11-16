JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the October 2022 transfer to the State.

The MLC completed the transfer of $9,579,510.40 to the state of Mississippi bringing fiscal year 2023 total transfer to approximately $37,869,149.34.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.

The first $80 million each fiscal year goes to Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects and proceeds exceeding $80 million in a fiscal year are earmarked for the Education Enhancement Fund.