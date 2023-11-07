JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) made its October 2023 transfer to the state.

The MLC transferred $11,752,679.57 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the Fiscal Year 2024 total to $46,621,273.02.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.

The first $80 million goes to Mississippi Department of Transportation projects; proceeds exceeding $80 million are earmarked for the Education Enhancement Fund.