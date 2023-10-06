JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its September 2023 transfer to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury.

During September, the MCL transferred $10,147,455.73 in net proceeds to the fund. This brings the Fiscal Year 2024 total to $34,868,593.45.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.

The first $80 million goes to Mississippi Department of Transportation projects, and proceeds exceeding $80 million are earmarked for the Education Enhancement Fund.