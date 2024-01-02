JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting Tuesday, January 2, Mississippi Lottery Insiders have the chance to win $1,000 cash and see their beloved dog featured on a scratch-off ticket that will launch in Summer 2024.

Through Sunday, January 14, players may upload one picture of their canine pal using a special link e-mailed to Insiders January 2. There must be one dog only in submitted photos, and multiple entries are not allowed.

Once the submissions are reviewed by a Mississippi Lottery panel, selected entries will be promoted on social media for the public to vote on their favorites from January 22-28. The top eight dogs with the most votes will be featured on the “Lucky Dog” instant scratch-off ticket this summer.

The owners of each of the eight finalists will receive $1,000 cash, according to Mississippi Lottery officials. Winners will be notified via certified letter.

Winners will be announced February 2, 2024.