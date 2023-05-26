JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A lucky Mississippi Lottery player hit the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot Thursday night, which was worth $404,767.99!

The winning ticket was purchased from Jazz Exxon in Jackson. The winning numbers drawn were 6-7-8-17-35.

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which must be done at MLC headquarters in Flowood.

The jackpot for the Saturday, May 27, drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

Friday night’s jackpot for Mega Millions is up to an estimated $169 million with an estimated cash value of $86.4 million. The jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $211 million with an estimated cash value of $108.4 million.

The MLC headquarters in Flowood will be closed on Monday, May 29 to observe Memorial Day. The headquarters will reopen on Tuesday, May 30 at 9:00 a.m.