JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two lucky players claimed $4 million from a Mega Millions ticket and $905,168 from a Mississippi Match 5 ticket on Wednesday at the Mississippi Lottery.

A Hinds County player claimed the $4 million prize from a Mega Millions ticket purchased for the January 3 drawing. She said she normally chooses her own numbers, but for this drawing decided on the Quick Pick option. The winner said she always spends the extra $1 on the Megaplier option.

A Clay County player won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot from the February 7 drawing, worth $905,168. This is the largest jackpot in the game’s history. He said he typically buys several tickets for the in-state draw game every few weeks and always selects the Quick Pick option.

“Visiting with both winners today was extraordinary,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “We enjoyed learning about their plans for their wins and why they enjoy playing Mississippi Lottery games. It’s always a great day when we have winners; but having two record-setting winners claim on the same day was an enjoyable experience for Lottery staff.”

The winning $500,000 Powerball prize remains unclaimed and expires on Thursday, February 9. The ticket, was purchased on August 13, 2022, in McComb at Broadway Mart. The player purchased the $1 Power Play option.

The jackpot for the Powerball drawing Saturday, February 11, is an estimated $34 million, with an estimated cash value of $18.3 million. The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing Friday, February 10, is an estimated $50 million, with an estimated cash value of $26.4 million. The jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 drawing on Thursday, February 9 is an estimated $50,000.