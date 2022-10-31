JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Powerball Jackpot continues to grow, reaching a near record total. A few people have been out taking their chances at winning Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

The grand prize is up to $1 billion after no one had the matching numbers Saturday. This is only the second time in Powerball history the prize has reached a billion dollars and is the 5th largest jackpot in U.S. history. The estimated cash value of the earnings is $497 million.

People buying Powerball tickets at Raceway on Highway 18 in Jackson are hopeful.

“If I win that thing, I got the winning ticket right here I want you to know that. But if I win it, I’m happy,” said James Bennett.

Arnise Montgomery, a cashier at Raceway, said, “They’ve been selling well. Some people been getting five on a card, 5, 10, people been getting a lot.”

For a billion dollars, the winner could by a major league baseball team, the Miami Marlins team is up for $990 million.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on Mississippi Lottery partner TV stations, including WJTV 12 News and WHLT, www.mslotteryhome.com, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396.