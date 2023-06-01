TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery is once again teaming up with the Tupelo Elvis Festival. The festival will take place at the Cadence Bank Arena.

While Elvis tribute artists vie to win a chance to represent Tupelo in the Ultimate Elvis contest in Memphis, the Mississippi Lottery will offer a full line of draw-style and scratch-off tickets, including the Elvis scratch-off game.

The event takes place throughout various locations in Downtown Tupelo starting Wednesday, June 7 through Sunday, June 11. The Mississippi Lottery will partner with local retailer Papa V’s selling Mississippi Lottery games and offering fun promotional prizes Thursday, June 8 through Saturday, June 10 at the Cadence Bank Arena.

For more event information, visit the Tupelo Elvis Festival website.