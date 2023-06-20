JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery will give away a 2023 Sun Tracker Party Barge package from Performance Marine in Columbus, as well as $10,000 in cash! This is part of the lottery’s Summer of Fun Promotion.

The 18-foot party barge package includes a 75-horsepower Mercury Motor and a trailer. The top prize winner in the June 26 drawing will also receive $10,000. There’s also an $8,000 cash second prize, a $4,000 third prize and a Yeti Hopper cooler fourth prize.

“This is the Lottery’s second year to run the Summer of Fun promotion,” said Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “Our players had so much fun with this last year, we decided to make it bigger and better for 2023. We’re giving away a party barge and cash to the top winner in the June 26 drawing. That’s huge. There’s no purchase required to enter. People just need to complete a form for each drawing.”

The Summer of Fun promotion began with the first weekly drawing May 22. Mississippi Lottery Insiders receive a link for entries each week, and others may enter via QR codes at Lottery play centers and other advertising. Participants can enter once a week.

There are more cash and prizes each week, ending with the final drawing August 28, which features a 2023 Nissan Titan Pro-4x truck from Gulfport Nissan and $10,000.