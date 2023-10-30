JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery will dole out holiday cash to 24 winners in the $uper $anta promotion, solely for Mississippi Lottery Insiders.

The 2023 version of $uper $anta begins Monday, October 30 and runs through December 27, 2023.

The first of eight random drawings will be held November 6. First prize in each drawing is $10,000; second prize is $5,000 and third prize is $2,500. The final drawing will be held December 27.

$uper $anta doesn’t care if you have been naughty or nice, but you must be a Mississippi Lottery Insider to receive a special link to the entry form by email. Sign up to become a Mississippi Lottery Insider by clicking here.

The promotion is open to anyone 21 years or older. There is no purchase necessary to win and buying Mississippi Lottery products does not increase the chance of winning. Limit of one entry per person per drawing. Instead of receiving ashes, switches or lumps of coal in your stocking, duplicate entries will be disqualified.

Click here for complete rules.