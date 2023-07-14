JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Get ready to play Mississippi Match 5 more often!

Beginning September 10, Mississippi Match 5 will become a daily game, joining the Cash 3, Cash 4 and Cash Pop evening drawings.

“The popularity of Match 5 has skyrocketed since the record $905,000 jackpot was hit in February,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “Mississippi Match 5’s great odds and ease of play consistently make it a player favorite. We’re simply responding to what players want – more Mississippi Match 5.”

Players, who like using the multi-draw option with up to 24 draws currently available, will note a decrease of one advance multi-draw every drawing beginning with the drawing on July 18 when only 23 multi-draws will be available. Players can access the complete draw-down schedule at www.mslotteryhome.com/match5.

Beginning September 10, players will be able to purchase up to 21 multi-draw advance drawings, including the current drawing. There will be no other changes in the way the game plays.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on Mississippi Lottery partner TV stations, including WJTV 12 News and WHLT, www.mslotteryhome.com, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396.