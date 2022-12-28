JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The jackpot for Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing has increased to $145,000.

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has risen steadily since December 6, when the winning ticket worth $55,000 was purchased in Jackson. After a win, Mississippi Match 5 resets to $50,000, and increases based on sales.

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $215 million, with an estimated cash value of $112.3 million. The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing is now $640 million. The cash value of the jackpot is $328.3 million.

The numbers from the Tuesday, December 27, Mega Millions drawing was 9-13-36-59-61 and the Mega Ball was 11. The Megaplier was 2.

A Mega Millions ticket sold in Vancleave matched the first five numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing, but it missed the Mega Ball and the $565 million jackpot. The ticket is worth $1 million.