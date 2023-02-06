JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has increased again ahead of the Tuesday, February 7 drawing.

The previously advertised estimated jackpot for $810,000 was increased Monday morning to an estimated $880,000.

“Unprecedented sales are the reason we decided to increase the estimated jackpot,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt.

The drawing for Tuesday night will be the 25th roll in the current jackpot run. The jackpot was last hit on December 10, 2022, and will continue to grow until the jackpot is won.

Meanwhile, with no player hitting Saturday’s Powerball jackpot, the drawing for the Monday, February 6 has reached an estimated $747 million, ranking it the fifth largest Powerball jackpot to date. The cash value is an estimated $403.1 million.

Mississippi did produce two big winners over the weekend. Two winning tickets each worth $100,000 were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing. Both players matched four out of five white balls plus the Powerball.

One player purchased their ticket from Keith’s Superstore #107 on Highway 49 in Saucier. The other player purchased their winning ticket from a Shell on Church Road in Southaven.

Four days remain for the player who purchased a winning $500,000 Powerball ticket from the August 13, 2022, drawing. They have until Lottery HQ close of business February 9 to claim the winning ticket.