JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has increased to $70,000 for the February 14 drawing.

This comes after the largest jackpot in the game’s history was won last week. A lucky player won $905,168 for the February 7 drawing.

The jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $67 million, with an estimated cash value of $35.1 million. The jackpot for the Wednesday, February 15, Powerball drawing is up to an estimated $57 million, with an estimated cash value of $30.1 million.