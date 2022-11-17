JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The jackpot for Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 has increased to $400,000.

The jackpot was last hit on October 11. One player won $202,000 from a ticket purchased from Midway Pit Stop in Raymond.

Starting Sunday, November 20, Cash Pop will offer Mississippi Lottery players a new draw-game option, where it takes just one number to win. Like Cash 3 and Cash 4, Cash Pop will have two drawings a day, 2:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Cash Pop players can win from five to 250 times their play amount. To win, a player picks a number – called a “Pop” – from a field from one to 15. Players can play as many Pops as they like, and they choose the cost of each Pop: $1, $2, $5 or $10.

A $1 Pop can win up to $250; $2 Pops ticket can win up to $500; $5 Pops can win up to $1,250, and $10 Pops can win up to $2,500.

The jackpot for the Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is up to an estimated $238 million, with an estimated cash value of $119.1 million. The jackpot for the Saturday, November 19, Powerball drawing is an estimated $93 million, with an estimated cash value of $46.7 million.