JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 13 drawings with no jackpot winner, the jackpot for the Saturday, November 12 Mississippi Match 5 drawing has increased to $323,000.

The jackpot was last hit on October 11. One player won $202,000 from a ticket purchased from Midway Pit Stop in Raymond.

As a reminder, Cash Pop will officially begin on November 20 as a new draw-game option in Mississippi. Like Cash 3 and Cash 4, Cash Pop will have two drawings a day, 2:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Cash Pop players can win from five to 250 times their play amount. To win, a player picks a number – called a “Pop” – from a field from one to 15. Players can play as many Pops as they like, and they choose the cost of each Pop: $1, $2, $5 or $10.

A $1 Pop can win up to $250; $2 Pops ticket can win up to $500; $5 Pops can win up to $1,250, and $10 Pops can win up to $2,500.

The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is up to an estimated $189 million, with an estimated cash value of $93.9 million. The jackpot for the Saturday, November 12 Powerball drawing is an estimated $47 million, with an estimated cash value of $23.6 million.