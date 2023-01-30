JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has increased to $655,000 ahead of the Tuesday, January 31 drawing.

This one is nearing the largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot of $665,000, which was hit in July 2021.

From the January 28 drawing, 51 tickets matching four out of five winning numbers were sold with prizes ranging from $200 to $1,000. There were 2,065 tickets matching three out of five winning numbers were sold and 18,979 tickets matching two out of five winning numbers were sold.

The jackpot for the Powerball drawing on January 30 is up to an estimated $613 million, with an estimated cash value of $329 million. There is a $500,000 unclaimed ticket purchased in McComb from the August 13, 2022, Powerball drawing, and it will expire on February 9.

The jackpot for the Tuesday, January 31 Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $31 million, with an estimated cash value of $16.5 million. There is a $4 million unclaimed ticket purchased in Byram from the January 3 Mega Millions drawing, and it will expire on July 2.

The next drawing for the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot will be Tuesday, January 31. It will be the 22nd drawing since it was last hit on December 10, 2022.