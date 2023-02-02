JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has grown to an estimated $720,000 ahead of the Thursday, February 2 drawing.

The previous high-water mark for Mississippi Match 5 had been $665,000 set in July 2021. The jackpot will be the 23rd drawing since the jackpot was last won on December 10, 2022, for $55,000.

The jackpot will grow until at least one ticket matches all five numbers.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday, February 4 has grown to an estimated $700 million, with an estimated cash value of $375.7 million. The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, February 3 has grown to an estimated $20 million, with an estimated cash value of $10.6 million.