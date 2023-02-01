JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot ever has reached an estimated $700,000 for Thursday’s drawing!

The previous Mississippi Match 5 record jackpot of $665,000 was hit in July 2021 and was split between two winning tickets.

The February 2 jackpot will be the 23rd drawing since the jackpot was last won on December 10, 2022, for $55,000. The jackpot will grow until at least one ticket matches all five numbers.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) also encouraged Powerball players to check their tickets.

A $50,000 Powerball winning ticket was purchased at Sprint Mart #38 on West Main Street in Tupelo from the Monday, January 30, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball.

Time is also running out for a player who purchased a winning $500,000 Powerball ticket from the August 13, 2022, drawing. They have a little more than a week remaining to claim the winning ticket, which was purchased from Broadway Mart in McComb. It will expire February 9.

Additionally, a player who purchased a winning $4 million Mega Millions ticket from the January 3 Mega Millions drawing has yet to claim their prize. The player purchased the ticket from Byram Chevron on Siwell Road in Byram and has until July 2 to claim.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, February 1, is an estimated $653 million, with an estimated cash value of $350.5 million. The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, February 3, is now an estimated $20 million, with an estimated cash value of $10.6 million.