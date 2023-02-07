JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot continues to soar!

The estimated jackpot for the Tuesday, February 7 drawing is now $900,000.

“We have never seen anything like this for our in-state game,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “Player enthusiasm over this jackpot is driving up sales, permitting us to increase the jackpot – again. Remember, though, play responsibly.”

The drawing will be the 25th roll in the current jackpot run. The jackpot was last hit on December 10, 2022, and will continue to grow until a player matches all five numbers from a field from one to 35.