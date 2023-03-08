JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Match 5 player hit a $70,966.87 jackpot by matching all five numbers in the Tuesday, March 7 drawing.

The ticket was purchased at EZ Quik Stop in Natchez. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the winning numbers drawn were 06-07-18-31-35. The jackpot for the Thursday, March 9, drawing has reset to $50,000.

The next drawing for the Lottery’s Green for Spring promotion occurs March 13.

Prizes for each drawing include: $15,000 top prize; $10,000 for second prize; $7,500 for third prize; $5,000 for fourth prize and $4,000 for fifth prize.

The jackpot for the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, March 8 is an estimated $31 million, with an estimated cash value of $15.8 million.

The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing on Friday, March 10 is an estimated $203 million, with an estimated cash value of $107.1 million.