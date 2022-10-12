JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 was hit for the Tuesday, Oct. 11 drawing by one player.

The winning ticket is worth $202,787.29. The numbers drawn were 9-15-22-25-26, and the winning ticket was purchased from Midway Pit Stop on Highway 18 in Raymond.

The jackpot for the Thursday, Oct. 13, drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

The jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is up to an estimated $420 million, with an estimated cash value of $215.2 million.

The jackpot for the Friday, Oct. 14, Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $494 million, with an estimated cash value of $248.7 million.