HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Mississippi Match 5 player matched all five numbers in the Thursday, October 26 drawing! The player won the jackpot worth $323,287.75.

The winning ticket was purchased from Corner Fuel Center on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg. The winning numbers drawn were 5-6-12-24-29.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which must be done at MLC headquarters in Flowood. The jackpot for Friday, October 27, has reset to an estimated $50,000.

Friday’s jackpot for Mega Millions is up to an estimated $137 million with an estimated cash value of $59.6 million. The jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $125 million with an estimated cash value of $54.3 million.