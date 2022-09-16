POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A Mississippi Lottery player won $358,000 when they matched all five numbers from the Thursday, September 15 Mississippi Match 5 drawing.

The numbers drawn were 7-20-26-27-35. The winning ticket was purchased from Pomp and Bees on Highway 11 South in Poplarville.

The jackpot for the Saturday, September 17 Mississippi Match 5 drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

Mississippi Lottery officials encourage players to keep their tickets and check the numbers after each drawing. Even if the jackpot is not hit, big wins are still possible.

The following are outstanding Powerball prizes:

$500,000: A winning ticket for the August 13 drawing was sold at Broadway Mart on South Broadway in McComb. The ticket expires on Februay 9, 2023.

$50,000: A winning ticket for the August 17 drawing was sold at Sprint Mart #124 on Lakeland Drive in Jackson. The ticket expires on February 13, 2023.

The following are outstanding Mega Millions prizes:

$10,000: A winning ticket for the July 15 drawing was sold at Russell Chevron #21 on Russell Mt. Gilead Road in Meridian. The ticket expires January 11, 2023.

$10,000: A winning ticket for the August 9 drawing was sold at Murphy Oil #7573 on Alexander Road in Holly Springs. The ticket expires on February 5, 2023.

$10,000: A winning ticket for the September 6 drawing was sold at Murphy Oil #7566 on Jackson Avenue in Oxford. The ticket expires on March 5, 2023.

$10,000: A winning ticket for the September 13 drawing was sold at Clark Oil on Highway 90 in Bay St. Louis. The ticket expires on March 12, 2023.

The Friday, September 16 Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $256 million with a cash value of approximately $137.4 million. The Saturday, September 17 Powerball jackpot is an estimated $225 million with a cash value of approximately $122.7 million.

The winner of the first $1,000 “early bird” drawing is from Centreville. Sign up for the final “early bird” drawing on the Mississippi Lottery website.