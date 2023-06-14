JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Match 5 player hit the jackpot for the Tuesday, June 13 drawing. The player won $50,000 just days after the Saturday, June 10 jackpot of $143,484.92 was hit.

The winning ticket was purchased from Shell on Holly Bush Road in Brandon. The winning numbers drawn were 9-13-19-27-32. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize, which must be done at Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) headquarters in Flowood.

The jackpot for the Thursday, June 15 drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

Wednesday night’s jackpot for Powerball is up to an estimated $340 million with an estimated cash value of $175.5 million. The jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $281 million with an estimated cash value of $145.2 million.