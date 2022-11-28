JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lowndes County player won the jackpot from the Saturday, November 26 drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever.

The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and split by two players in July 2021.

The jackpot has reset to $50,000 for the Tuesday, November 29 drawing.

The jackpot for the Monday, November 28 Powerball drawing is up to an estimated $56 million, with an estimated cash value of $29.1 million. The jackpot for the Tuesday, November 29 Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $305 million, with an estimated cash value of $158.2 million.