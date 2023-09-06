JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Match 5 player won nearly $100,000 during the Tuesday, September 5 drawing.

The player won the $98,800.07 jackpot by matching all five numbers.

The ticket was purchased at Bridges Quickie #1 in Florence. The winning numbers drawn were 6-11-20-25-26. The jackpot for the Thursday, September 7 drawing has reset to $50,000.

Beginning Sunday, September 10, Mississippi Match 5 moves to daily drawings, joining the Cash 3, Cash 4 and Cash Pop evening drawings.

There will be no other changes in the way the game plays. Players select five numbers from a field of 35 or opt for the quick-pick option, which permits the terminal to choose the numbers. Each play costs $2.

For an additional $1 per play, players can select the multiplier feature, which multiplies non-jackpot winning prizes up to five times. Prizes may be won by matching as few as two numbers or all the numbers drawn, and prizes range in value from a free ticket to the jackpot.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for the Wednesday, September 6 Powerball is an estimated $461million with an estimated cash value of $223.5 million. The jackpot for the Friday, September 8 Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $122 million with an estimated cash value of $58.7 million.