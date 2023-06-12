JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Match 5 player won more than $143,000 this weekend!

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the player hit the jackpot for the Saturday, June 10 drawing by matching all five numbers. The player won a total of $143,484.92.

The winning ticket was purchased from Union Junction in Union, Mississippi. The winning numbers drawn were 6-8-10-23-30.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize, which must be done at MLC headquarters in Flowood.

The jackpot for the Tuesday, June 13, drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

The jackpot for Monday’s Powerball is up to an estimated $324 million with an estimated cash value of $167.3 million. The jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $260 million with an estimated cash value of $134.3 million.