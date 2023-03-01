JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A lucky Mississippi Lottery player matched all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The player won $272,152.

This is the first Mississippi Match 5 jackpot hit since the record-setting jackpot worth $906,168 was hit on February 7, 2023.

The numbers drawn last night were 3-7-14-18-21, and the winning ticket was purchased from Clark Oil Company #28 in Biloxi.

The jackpot for the Thursday, March 2, Match 5 drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

The jackpot for the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, March 1 is an estimated $143 million, with an estimated cash value of $73 million.

The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing on Friday, March 3 is an estimated $167 million, with an estimated cash value of $84.5 million.