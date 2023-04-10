JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One lucky Mississippi Match 5 player won more than $400,000 after hitting Saturday’s night jackpot. Back-to-back triples were also randomly drawn in Cash 3.

Leaders with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) said one player matched all five numbers from the Saturday, April 8 Mississippi Match 5 drawing to win $400,780.26. The winning ticket was purchased from Double Quick #53 in Durant.

The winning numbers drawn were 11-15-21-32-35. The jackpot for Tuesday’s April 11 drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

More than 1,300 Cash 3 players were big winners when “trips” hit in the Friday, April 7, Cash 3 evening drawing (7-7-7 and Fireball of 0) and in the Saturday, April 8, midday drawing (3-3-3 and Fireball of 1).

The Powerball jackpot for Monday April 10 is up to an estimated $192 million with an estimated cash value of $104.9 million. The jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $441 million with an estimated cash value of $238.8 million.