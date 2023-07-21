JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Even though someone in California won the $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, four Mississippi players are still winners.

According to the Mississippi Lottery, the four players matched four out of five white balls plus the Powerball yielding wins of $50,000 each. Because three players spent the extra $1 for the Power Play option, their wins doubled to $100,000 each due to the Power Play number being 2.

One ticket was purchased from Midway Food Mart on Forts Lake Road in Moss Point. The second winning ticket was purchased from Pine Springs on State Boulevard Ext in Meridian.

The third winning ticket was purchased from North Hill Texaco on North Hill Street in Meridian. The fourth winning ticket was purchased from Sprint Mart on McCullough Boulevard in Belden.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.