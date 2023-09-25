HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Mississippi Lottery player in Hattiesburg won $100,000 while playing the Powerball.

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the player matched four out of five white balls plus the Powerball from the drawing on Saturday, September 23. They paid the extra dollar for the Power Play option, which was 2.

The player doubled their initial win of $50,000 to $100,000. The winning ticket was purchased from Shell at the intersection of Hardy Street and South 24th Avenue in Hattiesburg.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s drawing is an estimated $785 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday, September 26, is an estimated $230 million, and the jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 drawing on Monday is an estimated $240,000.