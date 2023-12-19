JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A lucky Powerball player in Mississippi matched four out of five white balls and won $50,000!

The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 5-8-19-34-39 with a Powerball of 26 and a Power Play number of 3. Had the player spent an additional $1 for the Power Play option, they could have tripled their initial win of $50,000 to $150,000.

The winning ticket was purchased from Coldwater Travel Center in Coldwater.

The current Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated $572 million ahead of the Wednesday, December 20 drawing. The estimated cash value is $286.7 million.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is up to an estimated $41 million, with an estimated cash value of $20.4 million. The jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $189,000.

The Mississippi Lottery office in Flowood will be closed Monday, December 25 and Tuesday, December 26 in observance of the holiday. Offices will reopen on Wednesday, December 27.

Additionally, the office will be closed Monday, January 1, in observance of the holiday, reopening Tuesday, January 2.