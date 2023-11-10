JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi woman won the NASCAR Powerball Playoff and received $1 million!

Stephanie Walker, of West Point, competed against nearly 520 other winners from various lotteries during the national portion of the promotion.

Walker’s name was announced on November during the pre-race coverage of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.

“The lady next to me tapped me, she said, ‘Hey, that’s your number.’ That’s when Wanda ran up to me, and she said, ‘Girl, you did it!’ So that’s why I’m… I’m still, you know, still shocked, you know, because I never thought that number would pop out,” said Walker.

She said she’s been working to jobs and that winning the prize will help a lot.