JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Powerball jackpot currently sits at $1.55 billion ahead of Monday night’s drawing.

The last time someone won the Powerball was on July 19 with a grand prize of $1.08 billion.

Mississippians are excited about the big jackpot. Philen Cummins said if he wins the lottery, there are several things that he would do with the money.

“If I won the lottery tonight, I would first start a foundation, a living for the homeless, and I will also start multiple business ideas that I have. And I will travel the world literally for like a whole year just traveling the world. And then I will give back to some of my family and good things like that,” he said.

Another Mississippians said if she wins, she’ll use the money to make life better for her family, pay the bills and travel. Others said they’re looking forward to early retirements if they win.