JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – What would you do with $1 billion? It’s a question many are asking.

The Powerball jackpot is now up to $1 billion, and the Mega Millions jackpot is at $640 million.

Mississippi Lottery players had many answers for what they would do with the money.

“Would definitely like to use it for my family and stuff, like, you know, helping out and support both my grandparents and maybe some friends,” said one person.

“I would give all my Hinds County coworkers some money so they can sit down,” said another person.

The new jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing would be the third-highest in U.S. history.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in the game’s history. The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.

The next draw for the Mega Millions jackpot is on Tuesday, July 18 at 10:00 p.m. CT.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on Mississippi Lottery partner TV stations, including WJTV 12 News and WHLT, www.mslotteryhome.com, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396.