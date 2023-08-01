HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – People in the Pine Belt hope to win some big money during Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. The jackpot is now more than $1 billion.

“I’d take it in and take care of my bills and take care of my family first. And then, let’s see something about doing some infrastructure around here, building some homes, and taking care of these kids,” said Kelvin Ross.

“It would be nice to win. I could buy my family a new home. I could buy a new car, but I wouldn’t change. I’d just continue to work and provide for my family,” said James Swartz.

The winner of the jackpot can choose to receive the payments more than 30 years or a lump sum cash payment of an estimated $550 million. Many said the money could help during times of inflation.

“I would most definitely give something to my family because of inflation and hard times,” said Emily Boyington.

“You don’t come across that type of money every day, so you get a lump sum like that. I mean that would definitely help out in a lot of areas of life,” said Kensley Keys.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18.

Drawing results will be broadcast at 10 p.m. CST on Mississippi Lottery partner TV stations, including WJTV 12 News and WHLT, www.mslotteryhome.com, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396.